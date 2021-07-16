Police shooting of Roberto Zielinski: Body cam video, 911 calls released

article

The Milwaukee Police Department released on Friday, July 16 information regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting of 49-year-old Roberto Zielinski that occurred on Sunday, May 30 near 29th and Cleveland.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. on that Sunday for a report of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers heard shots and observed an armed individual on the front porch. The individual ran to the rear porch and fired several more shots. Officers encountered the subject who refused several verbal commands to drop his gun," Milwaukee Police Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman said at the time.

Police said an officer discharged his firearm, striking Zielinski, who died despite efforts by emergency personnel. No other officers returned fire and no one else was injured. Police said a weapon with an extended magazine was recovered.

The officer, a 47-year-old man with six years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department, was put on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation. Waukesha police led that investigation.

The case is being presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

Officials say the Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about officer-involved shootings. A news release says MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within a reasonable amount of time after the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

This incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and the Waukesha Police Department is the lead agency.

Pursuant to the Milwaukee Police Department’s Standard Operating Procedure, a critical incident that involves the death or great bodily harm of a person while in police custody will be investigated by an outside and independent law enforcement agency. To review the video, please click on or go to the link below.