Police seek help in search for missing Watertown man

The Watertown Police Department is investigating a missing person case involving 65-year-old Jerald Brennan.

Jerald left his residence in Watertown on Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. to go ice fishing by himself at an unknown location. He was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, large boots, and blue jeans.

Jerald took his grey 2008 Toyota Tundra truck, WI registration FN4689. Officials say he frequents Rock Lake, Mud Lake, and Fox Lake which have been checked by friends and local LE. Jerald also has a cottage in Nekoosa which was checked by family and he is not there.

Jerald’s phone last pinged to an address in Amhurst, Wisconsin around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Officials say Jerald does not have a history of mental illness.

Jerald is descibed as 5’11", approximately 175-180 lbs, muscular, in good physical health, brown eyes, shorter black wavy hair with specks of gray, and clean shaved. I

f Jerald is located, please contact the Watertown Police Department 920-261-6660.