Police investigate shooting near 32nd and Burnham

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near S. 32nd Street and W. Burnham Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday

A 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for unknown suspects in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

