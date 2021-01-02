Police investigate double fatal shooting near 34th and Hampton

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead near N. 34th Street and W. Hamptom Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 2.

Police say a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old female both sustained multiple gunshots while they were sitting in a parked car. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting circumstances are still unknown.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.