Police: 18-year-old woman killed in shooting near 92nd and Sheridan

Police are investigating the homicide of a young woman near 92nd and Sheridan shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, May 2.

The victim, an 18-year-old female, succumbed to her injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

This was the first of two homicides in less than 30 minutes Sunday. A child was pronounced dead following a fatal shooting near 37th and Marion around 5:20 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward