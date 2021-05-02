Police investigate homicide of a child on Milwaukee's northwest side

Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting death of a child near 37th and Marion on the city's northwest side. The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, May 2.

The victim, who is unidentified at this time, succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

This was the second of two homicides in less than a half-hour in Milwaukee Sunday. An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot near 92nd and Sheridan shortly before 5 a.m.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.