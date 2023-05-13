Deadly arson, Plymouth man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

article

A Plymouth man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a deadly 2021 arson.

According to court filings, Jonathan Lane admitted he started a fire in his small, two-story apartment building in November 2017.

Tammy Aschenbach, a mother of three, died. A firefighter was also injured. The fire destroyed the apartment building, and neighboring apartment buildings sustained fire-related damage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tammy Aschenbach

Following his release from prison, Lane will spend three years on supervised release. He will also be ordered to pay restitution in an amount yet to be determined, but which could exceed $400,000.

At the time of the arson, Lane had already been convicted of tampering with sausage links at the Johnsonville Sausage factory in Sheboygan Falls. He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in that case.