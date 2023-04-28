Pleasant Prairie wrong-way crash video released; 4 hospitalized

Pleasant Prairie police have now shared video of a Friday, April 21 crash that sent four people to the hospital – thanking the community for their help in the aftermath.

Two of the four were flown to the hospital via Flight for Life. Police said they suspect the person driving on the wrong side of Sheridan Road was under the influence.

"I really didn’t realize how bad it was until I actually saw the accident on my camera," said Richard Stiles, owner of Ruffolo's Pizza.

Staff at Ruffolo's Pizza did not see the crash outside their building, but they definitely heard it – and their cameras caught it.

"When I came out within minutes there’s already an off-duty officer on the scene," Stiles said.

Police said two area off-duty officers were among those who stopped to help. Two helicopters were used to get victims to the hospital.

"I thank the community for seeing these things, stopping, rendering aid, getting us there," said Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Sean Flahive.

"Two helicopters, that’s not common down here," said Officer Daniel Moorehouse.

The Kenosha Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) is investigating. Police said the video from Stiles was a big help.

"We often don’t get the video," Moorehouse said.

"We ended up having to close early because they closed the road down, but we made them pizza," said Stiles. "They were appreciative that night."

It's never something you want to see, but police and Stiles said it shows the need to drive safely and keep your eyes on the road.

"Gotta be careful out there – the drivers these days. Always be looking around," Stiles said. "I mean. I got a 16-year-old daughter, just worried about her driving."

Police do not have updates on the conditions of the people hospitalized, but said in their Facebook post Friday that everyone survived.

"It looks bad on video," said Stiles. "I'm just glad to hear everybody survived."

Police are not yet identifying the driver. Charges have been submitted, but he’s still in the hospital. The crash is still under investigation.