Pleasant Prairie vehicle accident, 4 people injured

article

A Pleasant Prairie vehicle accident Friday, April 21, sent two people to a hospital via Flight for Life.

The accident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near 116th and Sheridan. Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue said a head-on collision required multiple people to be extricated.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said two people needed immediate transport to a Level 1 Trauma center via Flight for Life. In addition, two other patients were taken to a hospital in Pleasant Prairie.

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, along with Winthrop Harbor, Zion, Newport, Bristol, and Somers Fire Departments, assisted at the scene.