Pleasant Prairie vehicle accident, 4 people injured
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Pleasant Prairie vehicle accident Friday, April 21, sent two people to a hospital via Flight for Life.
The accident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near 116th and Sheridan. Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue said a head-on collision required multiple people to be extricated.
Officials said two people needed immediate transport to a Level 1 Trauma center via Flight for Life. In addition, two other patients were taken to a hospital in Pleasant Prairie.
Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, along with Winthrop Harbor, Zion, Newport, Bristol, and Somers Fire Departments, assisted at the scene.