Pleasant Prairie shooting; man fires at tree trimmer, officials say

Pleasant Prairie police arrested a man they say fired a gunshot at a tree trimming contractor narrowly missing the man on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 22.

Officials say officers were dispatched to a residence on 122nd Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officers met with the victim, the contractor, who reported being confront by a man while working at a neighboring property. The suspect threatened to kill the victim and discharged a firearm, narrowly missing him as he tried to flee in his work vehicle. The victim was unharmed and was able to alert the police.

Officers and detectives from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department secured the scene. Based on the information obtained, a search warrant was obtained for the suspect, a 55-year-old Pleasant Prairie resident.

Assistance was requested from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Response Team (SWAT) to execute the warrant, as the suspect was believed to be armed and a flight risk. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, alongside members of the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team, served the arrest warrant.

Officials say the suspect was located inside a vehicle parked in his driveway but refused to comply with commands to surrender peacefully. After several failed attempts to deescalate the situation and gain cooperation, the decision was made to deploy chemical munitions to mitigate the risk of further escalation.

Minutes after the deployment, the suspect exited his vehicle and was taken into custody. The man was taken to the Kenosha County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping.