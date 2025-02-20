Pleasant Prairie police chase stolen U-Haul, 2 women arrested

The Brief Police chased a stolen U-Haul van from Pleasant Prairie into Racine County. The pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Two women – one from Cudahy, the other from Florida – were taken into custody.



Pleasant Prairie police said two women were arrested after a high-speed chase of a stolen U-Haul van in January.

What they're saying:

The chase happened on Jan. 14. Police said officers tried to stop the van on State Highway 50 near County Highway H for driving with no license plate, but the driver sped off. It was later determined that the van was stolen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The U-Haul made its way onto I-94, where speeds reached more than 100 mph, and into Racine County. Wisconsin state troopers used stop sticks to end the chase after nearly 15 miles.

Two women – one from Cudahy, the other from Florida – were taken into custody without further incident. A gun was found.

The 22-year-old driver from Florida faces multiple felony charges, police said, including fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, and operating a stolen vehicle. The 22-year-old passenger from Cudahy faces bail jumping and concealed weapon charges.