Pleasant Prairie police chase after carjacking; 3 teens arrested

Pleasant Prairie police released on Monday, Aug. 14 dash camera video of a chase involving a car taken in a carjacking in Palatine, Illinois in July.

Officials said on Saturday, July 22, officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects fled. Police say the pursuit went through Pleasant Prairie, into the City of Kenosha, and then back into Pleasant Prairie. That is where the car being pursued was successfully spiked.

Pleasant Prairie police chase of carjacking suspects (July 22)

Moments later, the people in the car found themselves unable to continue south as the bridge is out on Sheridan Road.

The three suspects fled on foot in a construction zone. With the help of Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, all three were captured a short time later in a nearby swamp.

Officials say all three suspects are juveniles – two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old. All three will face multiple charges in Wisconsin and Illinois.