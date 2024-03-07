Pleasant Prairie police chase; 16-year-old arrested, K-9 injured

A vehicle wanted in a shooting in Illinois was spotted by police in Wisconsin.

That sparked a police chase through Pleasant Prairie on Sunday, March 3.

Around 11:30 p.m. that night, a Pleasant Prairie police officer saw a vehicle wanted for a shooting in Illinois at Kwik Trip. That's when police say the driver took off and started a chase.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During the chase, Pleasant Prairie police used stop sticks successfully. Dash camera video shows the squad cars trying to box the car in when the driver rammed into one of the department’s squad cars.

Pleasant Prairie dashcam footage

Eventually, the suspect's tires flattened in Zion, which is just across the state border. The three got out and ran when Lake County K-9 Dax tracked one of the suspects down. Police say he was injured.

"Since then, K-9 Dax has had some health issues," said Pleasant Prairie Police Captain Paul Marik.

Marik said police chases are becoming more and more common in Pleasant Prairie.

Pleasant Prairie dashcam footage

"In the last three years, it's just become rampant," he said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Since Feb. 11 to now, Marik said there have been eight chases in Pleasant Prairie.

K-9 Dax

Police told FOX6 News they are planning on sending K-9 Dax a gift this week as he is still recovering from that injury.

In the meantime, a 16-year-old boy from Illinois was arrested and police are still looking for the other two people who ran away.

Charges are pending in both Illinois and Wisconsin for the 16-year-old.