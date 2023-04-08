Pleasant Prairie OWI; baby in vehicle, Illinois man arrested
article
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police arrested a 21-year-old Illinois man for operating while intoxicated with a baby in the car Friday night, April 7.
Police got a report of a vehicle recklessly driving from Illinois into Pleasant Prairie. Officers found the vehicle and pulled it over.
The man showed signs of impairment and was arrested for OWI. Police said the man had a loaded gun on him. The 1-year-old child was turned over to Child Protective Services.