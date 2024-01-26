Pleasant Prairie fatal shooting; suspects ID'd, victim is father of 4

article

Pleasant Prairie police on Friday, Jan. 26 identified the two suspects arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in a parking lot near 104th Avenue and 77th Street on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Police identified the suspects as 29-year-old Marchello Jones and 27-year-old Maria Jones of Milwaukee. Both suspects are being held at the Kenosha County Jail.

Officers were dispatched to the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the victim and provided life-saving measures. The victim was taken to Froedtert South where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was later identified as 46-year-old Anton Space of Kenosha. Officials said Space leaves behind a wife and four children.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage showed a black Chevrolet Traverse pulling into the parking lot around 3:48 p.m. This vehicle is registered to Maria Jones. Two adults and a child, approximately five years old, were seen exiting the vehicle and entering the Dollar Tree. The two adults were positively identified as Marchello Jones and Maria Jones.

The defendants and the child purchase items from the Dollar Tree and then are seen entering the Chevy – with Maria in the front passenger seat, Marchello in the driver’s seat, and the child in the back seat.

Around 4 a.m. Anton Space's vehicle is seen on surveillance footage entering the parking lot. Space is observed approaching the front passenger side of the Chevy, where Maria Jones is seated. Surveillance footage shows Space standing at the front passenger window when a puff of smoke can be seen emanating from the window and Space "crumples to the ground," according to the complaint.

The Chevy immediately backs out of the parking stall and exits the parking lot.

On Jan. 24, both Marchello and Maria were arrested inside the same Chevy Traverse during a traffic stop. Detectives say there were two bullet holes in the lower left side of the passenger side window.

Per the complaint, Maria Jones initially told law enforcement that she shot Space because he had been trying to enter her vehicle. She stated she took the gun out of her purse and shot him and then Marchello Jones drove back towards Milwaukee. She stated at some point they pulled off the highway, and she threw the gun out the window.

On Jan 25, detectives re-interviewed Maria Jones. During this interview, Maria stated that she wanted to be honest and that Marchello Jones had actually been the one to shoot the victim. She stated that Space had walked up to their car and attempted to open the passenger side door. Maria claims she went to lock the door to keep the victim from entering the car when she heard two loud bangs near her left ear and saw the victim fall to the ground.

She stated she did not know the victim and when he had approached her side of the car she did not see anything in his hands and he did not say anything, he simply reached for the door handle, according to the complaint. She stated that Marchello Jones then drove off towards the interstate. She stated that she initially was not honest with law enforcement because Marchello told her that she needed to take the charge in this case because her punishment would be less severe because she does not have a record.

Maria Jones stated that after being on the highway for a while, they pulled off, and it was actually Marchello Jones who rolled down his window and tossed the gun.

Maria told investigators that they parked their vehicle at her cousin's house for the night, and went to a friend's house. The next day they allegedly retrieved the vehicle, dropped their child off at her mother’s house, and then started driving towards the Pleasant Prairie Police station while "getting the story straight on what they would tell the police about defendant Maria being the shooter," according to the complaint.

Maria Jones told detectives that Marchello Jones is paranoid that someone is out to kill him, so he always carries a gun.

Anyone who may have information and/or was in the parking lot at the time is asked to call Det. Hackney at 262-694-7353 or call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-8477.