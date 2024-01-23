Pleasant Prairie fatal shooting; victim is father of 4, officials say

article

Pleasant Prairie police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a parking lot near 104th Avenue and 77th Street on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Officers were dispatched to the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge around 4 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim and provided life-saving measures. The victim was taken to Froedtert South where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was later identified as 46-year-old Anton Space of Kenosha.

Pleasant Prairie police are getting investigation help from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. The reason for the shooting remains unclear.

Pleasant Prairie shooting investigation

Officials said Space leaves behind a wife and four children.

Anyone who may have information and/or was in the parking lot at the time is asked to call Det. Hackney at 262-694-7353 or call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-8477.