Pleasant Prairie crash; Illinois man dies, 2 others hurt

Pleasant Prairie police say a 50-year-old Waukegan, Illinois man has died form injuries following a crash on Oct. 29. The deceased has been identified by officials as Kareem Copeland.

Officials say the collision involved two cars at the intersection of Green Bay Road and State Trunk Highway 165 in Pleasant Prairie. When officers arrived on the scene, they found severe injuries to the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles. Both were taken to a Milwaukee hospital by Flight For Life.

The second vehicle driver, a 60-year-old Kenosha resident, was also treated for injuries from the collision.

Copeland died from his injuries on Oct. 31, officials say. The passenger in that vehicle, a 37-year-old Kenosha woman, remains hospitalized for treatment of her serious injuries.

No charges have been submitted or citations issued pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.