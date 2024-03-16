Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Pleasant Prairie pond 'believed to be' pursuit suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police and fire personnel recovered a body from a pond on Saturday morning, March 16.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office in Illinois, the deceased is "believed to be the driver" involved in a stolen vehicle chase that ended with a crash at the state line.

Authorities said a Lake County deputy was pursuing the stolen vehicle, but called off the chase near Illinois Highway 173 and Delany Road – just south of the Wisconsin border. However, the deputy then saw the vehicle fail to negotiate a turn on the road ahead and crash.

The deputy pulled up to the crash around 4:30 a.m. and saw the driver run off, according to officials. The Lake County Sheriff's Office and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department searched the area using officers, K-9s and drones – but did not find the suspect.

Pleasant Prairie police were called around 9:20 a.m. and found a body floating in a pond east of where the crash happened. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told FOX6 News that the body is "believed to be the driver" who ran off after the crash.