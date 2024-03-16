Pleasant Prairie police chase, crash; driver flown to hospital
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man was taken to a hospital after his car crashed during a Pleasant Prairie police chase on Friday night, March 15.
Police said the 38-year-old man from Waukegan lost control of his car, which rolled several times. He was extricated and flown to a Milwaukee hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver had fled police on Thursday, too, officials said. His motive for fleeing in each case is not clear at this time.
Police said the 38-year-old will face multiple felony charges.
The Kenosha Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.