Pleasant Prairie police chase, crash; driver flown to hospital

An Illinois man was taken to a hospital after his car crashed during a Pleasant Prairie police chase on Friday night, March 15.

Police said the 38-year-old man from Waukegan lost control of his car, which rolled several times. He was extricated and flown to a Milwaukee hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver had fled police on Thursday, too, officials said. His motive for fleeing in each case is not clear at this time.

Police said the 38-year-old will face multiple felony charges.

The Kenosha Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.