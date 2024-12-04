article

The Brief Health officials said pizzas unintentionally contaminated with THC made 85 people sick in October. The pizzas were sold at the Stoughton-based Famous Yeti's Pizza. Among those affected, three people were hospitalized for at least one night.



Local health officials said pizzas made and sold at a Wisconsin shop, unintentionally contaminated with THC in October, made 85 people sick.

A report from Public Health Madison & Dane County said the Stoughton-based Famous Yeti's Pizza served pizzas that included oil from another business, not realizing that the oil contained Delta-9 cannabis. The pizzas were sold over the course of four days starting Oct. 22.

The results of the health department's investigation found 85 of 107 people who completed a questionnaire met the case definition of illness. The people affected ranged in age from 1 to 91 years old, three of whom were hospitalized for at least one night.

Women who were pregnant or breastfeeding, and people with existing THC allergies, were among those impacted as well, the report said. Three people said they experienced impaired driving after eating the pizza. Three people also missed work as a result of their symptoms.

Health officials said THC-related symptoms include dizziness, increased blood pressure, increased heart rate, anxiety and more. Dizziness was the most frequently reported symptom among those questioned.

Response from Famous Yeti's Pizza (October 24, 2024)

"After receiving reports from staff, Yeti’s owner and employees of unexplained physical reactions, we underwent an investigation with the Stoughton Police and the local health officials. Today it was confirmed that pizza had been sold with dough mistakenly prepared with oil contaminated with Delta9. The oil accidentally used in the product originated from a shared storage space in the on-site cooperative commercial kitchen.

"We want to assure you that all affected products have been destroyed. Famous Yeti’s is working closely with local authorities to improve our storage and security protocols to prevent this from happening again and to guarantee the safety of our customers.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or harm caused."