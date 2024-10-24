Pizza contaminated with THC; Wisconsin-based business issues apology

article

State health officials are encouraging community members to throw away any pizza made by a Wisconsin-based pizza company.

Public Health Madison & Dane County said Stoughton-based Famous Yeti's Pizza had an unintentional THC contamination. The contaminated pizza was served from Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Famous Yeti’s Pizza addressed the situation online.

"After receiving reports from staff, Yeti’s owner and employees of unexplained physical reactions, we underwent an investigation with the Stoughton Police and the local health officials. Today it was confirmed that pizza had been sold with dough mistakenly prepared with oil contaminated with Delta9. The oil accidentally used in the product originated from a shared storage space in the on-site cooperative commercial kitchen.

We want to assure you that all affected products have been destroyed. Famous Yeti’s is working closely with local authorities to improve our storage and security protocols to prevent this from happening again and to guarantee the safety of our customers.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or harm caused."

Health officials said THC-related symptoms include dizziness, increased blood pressure, increased heart rate, anxiety and more.