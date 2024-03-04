Kenosha County pig on the run, treats used to lure him home

Infamous in Kenosha County, you might have heard of Kevin Bacon.

Not the actor, as this guy is about 450 pounds.

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies were called to help capture a runaway on Friday night, March 1.

"We got a call for service up on the north side of our county," deputy Thomas Tritschler said.

Deputy Thomas Tritschler and Kevin Bacon

The escapee was spotted on Jake Molgaard's driveway, and soon, at the front door. He was not a visitor they were expecting.

"My wife comes in and says, ‘Jake, I think I just a saw a pig on our driveway camera,’" Molgaard said. "He wiggled out through the gate."

A 450-pound pig, who goes by the name "Kevin Bacon," was a mile from home.

Kevin Bacon at Jake Molgaard's home

Molgaard called for backup.

"I said this is not an emergency situation but we are in a strange situation, we are with a pig," he said.

The responding deputies soon found out it was a boar, which was anything but boring.

"This is what I would call, ‘county things,’" Tritschler said.

Kevin Bacon needed help getting home. So the group lured him with Oreos and other treats to help get him moving.

"He ate an entire refrigerator worth of food and a whole bag of marshmallows," Molgaard said.

At one point, kids hopped on his back to move him along.

"As a fellow pig, we offered him a job application and I think he turned me down," Tritschler said.

One mile, two and a half hours and a job offer later, Kevin Bacon made it to his pen.