Pick 'n Save stores closing in Milwaukee, emergency town hall scheduled
MILWAUKEE - An emergency town hall meeting is happening Monday evening, July 7, to discuss the closure of several metro Milwaukee Pick 'n Save grocery stores.
In June, Kroger announced it would be closing a few stores in southeast Wisconsin, including the one in Metcalfe Park.
Later on Monday, the community will be able to discuss its concerns and demand their Pick 'n Save stay open longer in order to help residents find a new grocery store.
That meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Metcalfe Park Community Bridges (3624 W North Ave, 2nd floor).
The Source: The town hall information was posted on the Sherman Park Community Association website. FOX6 has previously reported on the Pick 'n Save closures in the Milwaukee area.