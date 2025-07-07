Pick 'n Save stores closing in Milwaukee, emergency town hall scheduled

article

The Brief Kroger said it will be closing five Pick 'n Save grocery stores in metro Milwaukee. An "emergency town hall" is scheduled for Monday evening, July 7. The community is invited to discuss its concerns and demand their Pick 'n Save stay open longer in order to help residents find a new grocery store.



An emergency town hall meeting is happening Monday evening, July 7, to discuss the closure of several metro Milwaukee Pick 'n Save grocery stores.

In June, Kroger announced it would be closing a few stores in southeast Wisconsin, including the one in Metcalfe Park.

Later on Monday, the community will be able to discuss its concerns and demand their Pick 'n Save stay open longer in order to help residents find a new grocery store.

That meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Metcalfe Park Community Bridges (3624 W North Ave, 2nd floor).