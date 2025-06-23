Expand / Collapse search

Pick 'n Save store locations closing; 5 in metro Milwaukee

Published  June 23, 2025 4:21pm CDT
Pick 'n Save

The Brief

    • Pick 'n Save announced it will be closing five stores in southeast Wisconsin. 
    • The stores include two in Milwaukee plus locations in Glendale, South Milwaukee and Oak Creek.
    • Officials said the closures are part of a "larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently."

MILWAUKEE - Pick 'n Save will be closing five store locations in southeast Wisconsin, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday, June 23. 

Store locations closing

What we know:

The Pick 'n Save spokesperson noted the closures are part of a "larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure long-term health of our business."

Employees at the impacted stores will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby location, the spokesperson said. 

The five Pick 'n Save locations closing include: 

This is a developing story.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by a Pick ‘n Save spokesperson.

