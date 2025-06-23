Pick 'n Save store locations closing; 5 in metro Milwaukee

article

The Brief Pick 'n Save announced it will be closing five stores in southeast Wisconsin. The stores include two in Milwaukee plus locations in Glendale, South Milwaukee and Oak Creek. Officials said the closures are part of a "larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently."



Pick 'n Save will be closing five store locations in southeast Wisconsin, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday, June 23.

Store locations closing

What we know:

The Pick 'n Save spokesperson noted the closures are part of a "larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure long-term health of our business."

Employees at the impacted stores will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby location, the spokesperson said.

The five Pick 'n Save locations closing include:

This is a developing story.