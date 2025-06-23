Pick 'n Save store locations closing; 5 in metro Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Pick 'n Save will be closing five store locations in southeast Wisconsin, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday, June 23.
Store locations closing
What we know:
The Pick 'n Save spokesperson noted the closures are part of a "larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure long-term health of our business."
Employees at the impacted stores will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby location, the spokesperson said.
The five Pick 'n Save locations closing include:
- 1735 W. Silver Spring Drive, Glendale
- 3701 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee
- 2355 N. 35th Street, Milwaukee
- 2931 S. Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee
- 2320 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek
This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by a Pick ‘n Save spokesperson.