The arrests of three suspected human traffickers – and the rescue of six children – in the Philippines stemmed from a Washington County investigation, authorities announced on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old Newburg man was arrested and charged in a child pornography case last year. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed the man was allegedly communicating with a child sex trafficker in the Philippines.

Evidence suggested the 38-year-old was sending money to a sex trafficker that he thought would cover adoption costs, the sheriff's office said, so the trafficker could adopt a victim and facilitate abuse. The man was further planning a trip to the Philippines to meet the trafficker and victim in person.

The lead Washington County detective began to work with U.S. Homeland Security to identify the trafficker and victim, the sheriff's office said. The investigation involving federal agents and authorities in the Philippines played out over the past eight months and led to a raid on Monday, March 25.

The sheriff's office said three human traffickers were arrested, and six children – including the 38-year-old man's alleged victim – were rescued. Those three suspects will face charges in the Philippines.

Statement from Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis:

"Victims of child sexual exploitation are amongst the most vulnerable among us and often need an advocate on their side to free them from their unspeakable horror. These children had advocates across the globe who came together under the common goal of setting them free while bringing the perpetrators who committed the heinous crimes to justice."