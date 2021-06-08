Pharmacist sentenced, COVID vaccine tampering case

article

Steven Brandenburg, a former hospital pharmacist who pleaded guilty to sabotaging hundreds of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday, June 8. In addition, Brandenburg was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

The federal government charged Brandenburg with recklessly disregarding the risk posed to another person by tampering with vials of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Dec. 24, 2020.

According to the plea agreement, federal and local agents interviewed Brandenburg’s co-workers, reviewed electronic records and interviewed Brandenburg himself.

In the signed plea agreement, Brandenburg admitted he believes in various conspiracy theories and "notions of ‘alternative history,’ and has communicated these same beliefs to his co-workers at the Grafton Facility for at least the past two years."

Prosecutors said Brandenburg was trusted by the public and health officials. They cited his views -- which also included believing the 911 attacks were fakes and that Earth is flat -- as reasons he should be remanded into custody right away. Judge Brett Ludwig disagreed, saying Brandenburg has no prior criminal history.

In the plea agreement, Brandenburg admitted to being skeptical of vaccines in general. He told prosecutors he believed the vaccine was microchipped and made recipients infertile.

Brandenburg goes on to admit that as a licensed pharmacist, according to court filings, he knew by removing the vaccine from storage it could render it less effective, or could become dangerous and removed the same box of vaccine from refrigerated storage during two shifts on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The attorney representing Brandenburg argued that the former pharmacist was going through a stressful divorce at the time.

Vials of the vaccine Brandenburg removed from storage are still being tested by Moderna to determine if they are still effective. The June 8 sentencing date allows time for potential victims ot submit victim impact statements to the court.

The federal charges come after Brandenburg was charged in Ozaukee County court with attempted criminal damage to property. As part of that case, he has already turned over eight firearms to sheriff's deputies, but prosecutors said statements from family indicate he may have more in storage lockers where he is also keeping bulk food supplies.

He pleaded not guilty in the Ozaukee County case.