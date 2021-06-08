27th and McKinley fatal shooting: Jamal Jones charged

article

26-year-old Jamal Jones of Milwaukee faces multiple charges for a fatal shooting in an alley near 27th and McKinley on May 31. Jones faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to an alley near 27th and McKinley for a shooting on Monday, May 31. They found a victim who had been shot numerous times. Multiple .40 caliber casings were found near the victim's body. The complaint says "several fired bullets were recovered from underneath the victim's body consistent with the victim being on the ground when some of the shots were fired."

Police spoke to a person who knew the victim and indicated the victim was speaking on the phone with Jamal Jones about money a short time prior to the shooting. After the phone conversation, the complaint says "the defendant was coming over and that the victim had a bad feeling about that."

Police presence at 27th and McKinley, Milwaukee

When the victim walked outside to meet with Jones, the person told police she "heard numerous gunshots coming from the alley."

Another person told police the defendant got into his vehicle after the shooting. That person "asked the defendant why he shot the victim and the defendant stated that he blacked out."

Jones made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, June 5. Cash bond was set at $150,000. Jones is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 15.