Pewaukee water utility rates debate; increases seen statewide

People in Pewaukee could soon pay more for water, part of a trend all across the state.

Waukesha and Milwaukee also saw their water rates increase.

City of Pewaukee utility manager Jane Mueller said water rates could soon jump 40%. Mueller said the increase is needed to cover maintenance costs for the city’s 12 wells.

"A lot of our customers are going to feel the pinch," Mueller said. "Our costs have gone up, just like you’ve experienced in your own home."

If approved by the state’s public service commission, users could see bills jump from roughly $80 a quarter to $111.

Officials with Milwaukee Water Works said the average family of four saw a 10% increase in April, bringing bills to $78 a quarter.

Neighbors in Waukesha are also seeing prices gush with increasing monthly rates. A 50% spike means the average customer could be paying roughly $154 a month by 2027.

Laura Fay is the director of the Wisconsin Bureau of Water Utility Regulation. She said the majority of large water utilities across the state have filed for a rate increase within the last five years.

"Emerging contaminants and higher inflationary costs is resulting in more rate increases," Fay said. "Particularly, in the Milwaukee area, population growth – there’s a lot of growth in that area – that can be another factor in the rate increases."

Mueller said Pewaukee is already thinking about another rate increase as it deals with PFAS contamination in two of its wells.

"We don’t know for sure yet what that treatment is going to be yet," she said.

Pewaukee leaders say paying more for clean drinking water is not pouring money down the drain. Residents can submit public comment or attend a virtual meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30.

The public service commission ultimately decides and sets the rates.