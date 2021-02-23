Expand / Collapse search

Pewaukee man pleads guilty, fraudulently obtained $1M in PPP loans

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Thomas Smith of Pewaukee has pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud for his role in fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The announcement comes on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from Acting U.S. Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

As part of his guilty plea, Smith, 46, admitted that he fraudulently sought over $1.2 million in PPP loans through applications to an insured financial institution on behalf of eight different companies.

According to his plea agreement, Smith caused fraudulent loan applications to be submitted that made numerous false and misleading statements about the companies’ respective payroll expenses. Based on these representations, the financial institution approved and funded over $1 million in loans. According to plea documents, Smith then directed his co-conspirators to send him portions of the PPP funds within days of receiving them and used the proceeds for personal expenses.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Smith’s sentencing is set for June 2.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.

DHS to launch 4 more community-based vaccination clinics in next 2 months
slideshow

DHS to launch 4 more community-based vaccination clinics in next 2 months

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 23 the locations of four additional community-based vaccination clinics.

Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims
slideshow

Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff.

Racine teachers worry about returning to class without vaccine

On Monday night, the Racine Unified School District unveiled&nbsp;its plan to bring students back to the school board, which includes extra cleaning, social distancing measures and more, but teachers say it isn't enough until they're fully vaccinated.