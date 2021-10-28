Pewaukee man accused of sex crimes; police seek more possible victims

A 51-year-old Pewaukee man faces multiple criminal charges for alleged sex crimes. But the Racine Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify and speak to even more possible victims.

James Wicht

The accused is James Wicht – and he faces the following criminal counts:

1st-degree sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Child abuse-intentionally cause harm (2 counts)

Child sexual exploitation- videos, records

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Racine Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 26 with the execution of a search warrant in Pewaukee. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Wicht for multiple charges involving sexual assault of a child.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say Wicht allegedly used the guise of illegitimate physical exams to gain access to the victims. Investigators believe Wicht assaulted multiple children dating back many years.

Wicht made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Thursday, Oct. 28. Cash bond was set at $1 million, Wicht is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 11.

Seeking more possible victims

In the meantime, if you or someone you know has had similar contact with Wicht, you are urged to contact Racine Police Investigator Melissa Diener at 262-635-7764, Waukesha County Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8143, or Waukesha County Detective Mark Conrad at 262-691-6038.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.