Pewaukee man accused of sex crimes; police seek more possible victims

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Pewaukee man accused of sex crimes

Police are looking to identify possible other victims of James Wicht.

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A 51-year-old Pewaukee man faces multiple criminal charges for alleged sex crimes. But the Racine Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify and speak to even more possible victims.

The accused is James Wicht – and he faces the following criminal counts: 

  • 1st-degree sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
  • Child abuse-intentionally cause harm (2 counts)
  • Child sexual exploitation- videos, records

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Racine Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 26 with the execution of a search warrant in Pewaukee. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Wicht for multiple charges involving sexual assault of a child.

Officials say Wicht allegedly used the guise of illegitimate physical exams to gain access to the victims. Investigators believe Wicht assaulted multiple children dating back many years. 

Wicht made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Thursday, Oct. 28. Cash bond was set at $1 million, Wicht is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 11. 

Seeking more possible victims

In the meantime, if you or someone you know has had similar contact with Wicht, you are urged to contact Racine Police Investigator Melissa Diener at 262-635-7764, Waukesha County Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8143, or Waukesha County Detective Mark Conrad at 262-691-6038.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

