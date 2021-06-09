Pewaukee school staff appreciation event: 'Means a ton'

A Pewaukee mom posted on social media, looking for ways to say "thank you" to her child's high school staff.

It was a classic example of be careful what you wish for because you just might get it and then some. The request blew up and turned into a big event at Pewaukee High School on Wednesday, June 9.

"Hey, wouldn’t it be good to express our appreciation to our fantastic educators and staff on campus after this extraordinary school year?" said organizer Chris Krasovich. "They showed such incredible resilience and dedication – pivoting over and over to find new and innovative ways of meeting the needs for our kids."

Chris Krasovich

A few weeks ago, Krasovich created a post on Facebook asking for ideas on how to show Pewaukee High School staff appreciation for all they've done in the past year.

It turned into more than 230 parents pooling resources and funds for a last day of school event just for staff – from food trucks and drunk vendors to much more.

"In addition to that, we are gifting resilience awards to some staff members, and some students, who have also shown incredible effort and dedication this year," Krasovich said.

"One of the seniors was selected and was given a scholarship, and it was her first scholarship, and she started crying….we all started crying," said school counselor Amanda Sorkness. "She was so thankful and overwhelmed that she got a scholarship out of the work she did this year."

It was a sweet thank you that students and staff enjoyed.

"You could just see everyone’s got a lot of happiness going on. This has been so cool, they’re so appreciative," Sorkness said.

Pewaukee High School staff appreciation event on June 9, 2021.

The event helped ease everyone into summer with a smile.

"We feel very appreciated at the end of this year, and that means a ton to us," said Pewaukee High School Principal Brian Sniff.

