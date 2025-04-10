2024 Pewaukee crash, man sentenced for reckless homicide

The Brief The man convicted in a fatal Pewaukee crash was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The crash killed two people and injured a third in June 2024. Family members of those killed or hurt in the crash shared their heartache in court.



The man convicted of killing two people in a Pewaukee crash last summer was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years in prison.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Jade Moen caused the crash. It happened in a busy road construction zone on Capitol Drive just east of Pewaukee Road on June 26, 2024.

The crash killed 46-year-old construction worker Priciliano "Nano" Alvarez and 76-year-old Blanche Kalusok, who was on her way to her daughter's house to look after her grandchildren. Construction worker Kyle Perkins was also hit and injured; his family said he may never run or jump again.

Fatal crash scene near Pewaukee and Capitol

In February, Moen pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and a third charge of first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

A memorial is still at the intersection where the crash took place.

Sentencing hearing

What they're saying:

Judge Bridget Schoenborn said Moen made "calculated and poor decisions" to drive that day.

"You did not have a license, you did not have insurance, you had been involved in upwards of 15 prior motor vehicle accidents," Judge Bridget Schoenborn said.

Jade Moen in court for sentencing on April 10, 2025

Moen was diagnosed with epilepsy more than a decade ago. He said he had a seizure and blacked out behind the wheel. He also told investigators he was on medication and had not missed a dose.

"I'm so sorry to the families of the lives lost and the man I severely injured," he said.

So many people packed the Waukesha County courtroom for Thursday's sentencing hearing that the judge had to open an overflow room. One by one, family members of those killed or hurt in the crash shared their heartache.

"Her warmth, her care, her love – are gone," said Katrina Kowalski, Kalusok's daughter.

"It’s like a part of me has been ripped away, and I’m left trying to piece myself back together," said Pricilla, Alvarez's daughter.

What's next:

In addition to 25 years in prison, Moen was sentenced to 13 years of extended supervision and ordered to never drive again. He is scheduled to appear in court next month for a restitution hearing.