Pewaukee domestic violence Capitol Drive search

Brookfield East High School was placed on "lockout" Wednesday, April 12 while law enforcement looked for a driver wanted for domestic violence in Pewaukee.

Sheriff's officials said the driver fled from deputies eastbound on Capitol Drive around 1 p.m., crashing into another vehicle that was also going east. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The driver ran away after the crash. A drone was used to try to find the person, and Brookfield East was placed on a "lockout" for about an hour. Eastbound Capitol Drive was closed for about two hours.

The driver was not found.

Sheriff's officials said they would be referring multiple charges, including domestic battery, battery to unborn child and recklessly endangering safety.

