Pewaukee bus driver arrested for alleged improper conduct with a minor

A bus driver in Pewaukee was suspended and later turned himself into police following alleged misconduct with a minor.

According to the Village of Pewaukee Police Department, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Pewaukee police were notified of alleged improper conduct by a GO Riteway bus driver.

Based on the conduct, the bus driver was immediately suspended pending an investigation.

The next day, May 14, after interviews, an investigation, and reviewing bus video, the 62-year-old male bus driver turned himself to police.

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office is reviewing potential criminal charges, and the victim is identified as a minor.

Police say the alleged criminal conduct did not happen on school grounds or any school property, it happened on the bus.

The Pewaukee School District says it is fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation.