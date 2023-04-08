Pedestrian killed in Milwaukee, vigil held near 88th and Capitol

article

Family members gathered for a vigil Saturday, April 8 in memory of Tesa Steele, the Milwaukee woman hit by a car and killed near 88th and Capitol.

Loved ones released balloons and placed flowers at the same intersection where Steele was killed on March 30.

Patricia McGee, Steele's mother, said her daughter was walking home from work when she was hit.

"My cousin lost her life. This should start with us, just slow down. It's just that simple," said Carter Steele. "My cousin wasn't even in a car, she's a pedestrian, she's got the whole right of way – she didn't supposed to lose her life."

Latrell Katherine, 27, was arrested and charged in connection to Steele's death.

According to a criminal complaint, Katherine told police he was delivering food for DoorDash when he hit Steele – but the company said he was "not associated" with the platform. He didn't have a valid driver's license.

If convicted, Katherine faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.