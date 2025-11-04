Pause in SNAP benefits; families struggle to feed their pets

The Brief SNAP benefit pauses create a trickle-down effect, causing families to struggle with feeding their pets. A Milwaukee nonprofit, Roxz's Resources and Awareness, helps families keep their pets by providing pet food and supplies. Demand for the pet food pantry has significantly increased since the pause in SNAP benefits, and the organization needs donations.



The pause in SNAP benefits has a trickle-down effect you may not think about. While families face uncertainty over their next meal, penny-pinching might mean, so does their pet.

Keeping pet bowls full, so families do not have to part ways with their furry friends – that is the goal of one Milwaukee nonprofit organization.

Pets and SNAP benefits

What we know:

Vicky Van Lare keeps track of pet food inventory and supplies at Roxz's Resources and Awareness in southwest Milwaukee.

Vicky Van Lare

Van Lare started the nonprofit to help families support their pets during rough times.

What they're saying:

"I helped 20 families last night alone and I went through a lot," Van Lare said. "Our goal has always been No pets should go to the shelters. No pets should be dumped because their bowls need to be full."

Van Lare said it is a need in higher demand since the pause in SNAP benefits.

"I would say we're probably up to 225 applications now," Van Lare said. "We have received some of those emails where we have contemplated surrendering our pet because we're terrified what we're gonna do. I emailed them back. I text them back. Please do not do that. We are here. We will assist you."

In just the last three days, Van Lare said they have helped 65 families.

"We don't ask questions. You don't need to prove that you were on EBT. You don't have to prove anything. We're just asking everybody. Please be honest," Van Lare said.

Donations needed

What you can do:

Roxz's Resources and Awareness runs on donations. With the increased demand, the nonprofit needs help to keep paying it forward.

Roxz's Pet Food Pantry is open from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. every day, if you need it. If you are able to make a donation, Van Lare told FOX6 News that pet food, blankets and other supplies are needed.

