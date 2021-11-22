Parade tragedy, Dancing Grannies, bank employee among those killed

Memorials have formed in downtown Waukesha after the tragedy Sunday, Nov. 21 during the Waukesha Christmas Parade. The driver of an SUV plowed into the parade, killing five and injuring 48.

On Monday night across downtown Waukesha, memorial candles were glowing beneath holiday decorations.

"I saw the vehicle coming, and I went running towards the vehicle," said Angelique Posey, witness.

So many were there, and so many were impacted.

"I just grabbed my kids, threw them in the wagon and was like, ‘We got to go!’" said Posey.

Jane Kulich

A day of holiday joy was tarnished by tragic events. Among the five killed was Jane Kulich, 52, a mother of three with three grandkids. She marched with Citizens Bank. Her husband says she was one of the most wonderful women to ever walk the Earth.

Virginia "Ginny" Sorensen

Virginia "Ginny" Sorensen, 79, was part of Milwaukee's Dancing Grannies.

LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81, were also killed.

"To know those people personally is tough," said Orlando Lopez.

Orlando and Tina Lopez paid their respects at a community vigil.

"You feel helpless, but you just do everything you can and you don’t even know what that is sometimes," said Orlando Lopez.

For the Posey family, candles commemorated their injured friends.

"Being a mother myself, I feel a lot of sympathy and pain for the families," said Posey.

In these dark moments, Waukesha is sharing love.

"It’s a good community, and it’s a safe place," said Lopez. "I know we’ll bounce back, but it’s a hard hard time.