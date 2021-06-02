Pantsless Racine man faces 4th OWI charge

A Racine man faces multiple charges after "drinking at a Memorial Day party" and then getting behind the wheel with cocaine in his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Scott Blada was found parked in his running vehicle by Mount Pleasant police on Caron Butler Drive near Howe Street on Memorial Day following a report of an "indecent exposure" incident involving a man who was "possibly intoxicated."

Prosecutors say Blada had "a very strong odor of alcohol" coming from him and his vehicle, and police soon noticed he was not wearing "any pants or shorts." The complaint says Blada told investigators, "I have pants on. They're pulled up," with slurred speech and bloodshot, glassy eyes.

As he struggled to find his driver's license, he told police he was "drinking at a Memorial Day party down the block," according to the complaint. He could not recall how many drinks he had. Investigators learned he had multiple drug-related cases and an open case for his third OWI offense.

When Blada stepped out of the vehicle, the complaint says police asked where his pants were, and he responded, "That's what I'm wondering." It was eventually revealed he had been sitting on top of his shorts with his wallet and driver's license in the shorts pocket.

Prosecutors say he refused field sobriety tests and investigators found a bag with a "white powdery rock substance" in the vehicle. That substance tested positive for cocaine, weighing .3 grams.

In addition to the fourth OWI charge, he faces one count of possession of cocaine (second offense) and seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

The complaint lists three open cases with conditions of bond in effect at the time of Blada's latest arrest, along with a history of incarceration.