'Pandemic puppy' tips and tricks as you head back to work

For the first time ever, you may be starting to leave your furry friend you rescued during the pandemic home alone. Here are some tips on how to care for your pandemic puppy as you begin to head back to work.

"The hardest thing for new dog owners, especially with the puppy dog eyes, it’s like you want to make a big deal out of it, don’t. That’s what is going to make them seem like ‘oh my gosh moms leaving, dad is leaving’ like they’re going to get anxious if they feel like you’re stressed about it."

Esther Grams is the owner of the west side Milwaukee location of Central Bark, a multicampus daycare business for your canine.

"From the start of the pandemic where we dipped down pretty heavily with just people not being at work. We’re up to about 10 dogs a day on average which is really awesome," Grams said.

Even if you don’t think you need daycare, there are ways that you can make your pandemic puppy comfortable while you go to work.

"Crate training or some sort of containment is a really great source for them. So even if you’re not going to use a crate or kennel at home, but just making sure they have their own safe space they’re comfortable in," Grams said. "Also enrichment is a really great way to help tire them out mentally as well as physically. A really great way to do their lunch is to put it in something like this with some water and freeze it and then it takes them longer to get at it, they are licking and sniffing at it, that should help them really relax and be calmer because they actually had to use their brain for it. "

If your dog is struggling with being separated from you, they have plenty of room here at central bark or just give them a call.

"Bring them in! We want them!" she said.

