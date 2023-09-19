Packers visit Children's Wisconsin patients: 'Truly heartwarming'

article

Green Bay Packers rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft visited Children’s Wisconsin patients and families on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

According to a news release, the visit was part of the Packers vs. Cancer initiative .

During the visit, Children's Wisconsin said Musgrave and Kraft played games with patients and families in the Child Life Center while some kids from the MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders joined in on the fun via Zoom. They competed in the game Cranium with a football theme and did a football toss. The players also took pictures and signed autographs for those who stopped by and for the kids who joined in virtually.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Seeing the kids' faces light up when the Packers players walked in was truly heartwarming," said Christine Baranoucky, vice president of engagement and stewardship for Children’s Wisconsin. "Moments like this allow kids to be kids and forget about their treatment, even if just for a little while."

Packers vs. Cancer is now in its seventh year, with a variety of programs underway through the month of October. The Packers partner with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation for the initiative, which is aimed at raising awareness of all cancers, raising funds for research and care and reminding fans that early screenings save lives.