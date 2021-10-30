Cedarburg man's shooting death unsolved 1 year later

The shooting death of a Cedarburg man off of Interstate 43 in Port Washington remains an unsolved mystery one year after it happened.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office still needs help, and the victim's family is still offering a reward – $10,000.

Some say 41-year-old Joshua Terry was a gentle giant. The U.S. Air Force veteran and husband relaxed by going for a drive, his family said – what he was doing on his final night alive.

"While many will be celebrating Halloween, Joshua’s widow will be remembering the day her husband was taken away from her. Joshua’s parents and siblings will mark the day with sadness," said Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

What exactly happened on Oct. 30, 2020, is still foggy. Saturday, Johnson again asked for help solving what could be deemed a highway homicide.

"You may have seen something that night, and thought it was insignificant, but like a puzzle, each bit of information put together provides us with a better picture of what occurred," Johnson said.

Joshua Terry and his wife.

Here is what the sheriff's office knows:

Terry got on I-43 just north of Grafton at State Highway 32

At roughly 6:36 p.m., Terry was likely in a minor crash between the Saukville and Port Washington exits

Both vehicles pulled over near Northwoods Road in Port Washington

Terry got out of his white Kia Optima

Terry was shot and left on the side of the road.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In April, the sheriff's office theorized:

"It is believed that Joshua quickly exited his vehicle and approached the other driver in a possibly agitated manner. Given his large stature at 6 foot 7 inches with a large build, his manner of approach, and the lack of natural or artificial light in the area, we recognize the other driver may have been intimidated or even frightened by Joshua during this encounter. Due to what the other driver may have perceived as a potential threat, Joshua was shot during this interaction. In a panic, it appears the other driver immediately left the scene and to date has not provided an account of the events leading to the death of Joshua."

For now, that suspected shooter has not come forward.

"Please help us bring justice for Joshua Terry and closure for the family," said Johnson.

The sheriff's office speculates the suspect may have changed their appearance, stopped using the vehicle involved, missed work or withdrawn from normal activities.

Anyone who may fit that profile or has tips is asked to call the sheriff's office or reach out via their confidential tip by text service.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.