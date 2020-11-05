$10k reward offered for info on the killing of Joshua Terry along I-43

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect wanted in the killing of 41-year-old Joshua Terry of Cedarburg along I-43 on Oct. 30, Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said in a news conference Thursday.

All tips must be submitted to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Four or five vehicles were seen driving northbound around the same time of the incident. These are the descriptions of

Kia Sedona minivan, gold in color (or similar color)

Older 4-door sedan, yellow in color (or similar color), with long, slim vertical taillights

Dark-colored SUV, possibly a GM product

An unidentified vehicle that exited at CTH H (Port Washington exit) at a high rate of speed, turned north on CTH H, and back southbound I-43. This occurred at approximately 6:43 pm.

It's an isolated incident, authorities say.

Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says evidence suggests minor contact had occurred between these two vehicles which left fresh damage to Joshua’s vehicle. It is believed that both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder of I-43, Joshua exited his vehicle and was shot by the suspect while on the side of the roadway.

Advertisement

If you have any information regarding the identity of these potential witness vehicles or any information regarding the incident, please contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.

Information can also be provided confidentially through Tip 411. To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, text keyword: OZSO and your message to 847411. The tip will be immediately received by the Ozaukee County Dispatch Center.