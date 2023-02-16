Ozaukee County I-43 crash at County C on snow-covered roadway
MILWAUKEE - A crash closed I-43 northbound at County C in Ozaukee County Thursday, Feb. 16 as snow fell.
It happened right in the construction zone, which made things even more difficult for first responders trying to get to the scene.
It's unclear whether there were any injuries.
This was one of several crashes across the area amid heavy snow and wind on Thursday.