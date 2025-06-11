Ozaukee County fatal wrong-way crash; 911 calls released

The Brief Ace Vue has been charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury in an Ozaukee County wrong-way crash. The wrong-way crash killed an Oostburg couple on May 26. Vue is set to appear in court on Thursday, June 12.



New 911 calls show people warned authorities before a fatal wrong-way crash on I-43 in Ozaukee County.

What we know:

FOX6 News received six of the 911 calls, alerting the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office of a driver going from 80 to 100 miles per hour, heading towards incoming traffic. It happened just before 1 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 26.

Caller: He is still in oncoming. He’s got to be doing over 100 miles per hour now. He’s flying.

Operator: He’s speeding up now?

Caller: Yeah, he’s flying.

While many were able to swerve to safety, one family has been shattered. The impact killed an Oostburg couple and injured their adult daughter.

The accident report shows the wrong-way driver hit the family's car nearly head-on, forcing them off the road.

Local perspective:

Investigators say 51-year-old Nicole Horne was driving. She became trapped. Her husband, 56-year-old Jay Horne, was ejected from the passenger seat.

Both died.

Their 22-year-old daughter Allissa was restrained in the backseat. She's recovering from serious injuries.

Dig deeper:

Caller: All I see are his brake clubs further in the distance and I just saw another car swerve to avoid him.

34-year-old Ace Vue is charged in connection with the crash. He appeared in court in a wheelchair and neck brace.

Caller: He is going really fast.

Prosecutors say Vue's dash camera captured his reckless driving, showing at least 24 different vehicles also swerving.

Vue's toxicology report is still pending, but records show investigators believe alcohol and drugs were a factor.

Caller: I am mile marker 105 myself, following him. He is still ahead of me in oncoming.

Operator: Okay. If you have eyes on him, keep updating me on the mile markers as you pass them. Just don’t get close to him or anything, okay?

Caller: Yes ma’am.

Ace Vue

What's next:

Vue is charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of first-degree reckless injury. He's set to appear in court on Thursday, June 12.

His bond was set at $2 million.