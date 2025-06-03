Expand / Collapse search

Ozaukee County fatal wrong-way crash; $2M bond set for accused driver

Published  June 3, 2025 4:07pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Ace Vue

    • Ace Vue appeared in Ozaukee County court on Tuesday, June 3 for his initial appearance.
    • Vue is accused of causing a wrong-way crash that killed an Oostburg couple.
    • Vue faces two counts of first-degree reckless homicide.

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A man accused of causing a wrong-way crash that killed an Oostburg couple appeared in Ozaukee County court on Tuesday, June 3 for his initial appearance. 

Initial appearance

What we know:

Ace Vue is charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide. 

Prosecutors say Vue was driving nearly 100 miles an hour the wrong way on I-43 when he crashed. 

Vue's defense asked cash bond be set between $30,000 and $50,000. But the court granted the state's request of $2 million cash bond with conditions. 

Vue is ordered not to drink, have any intoxicants or drive a car. 

Vue is de back in court for his preliminary hearing on June 12. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.


 

