Ozaukee County fatal wrong-way crash; $2M bond set for accused driver
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A man accused of causing a wrong-way crash that killed an Oostburg couple appeared in Ozaukee County court on Tuesday, June 3 for his initial appearance.
Initial appearance
What we know:
Ace Vue is charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide.
Prosecutors say Vue was driving nearly 100 miles an hour the wrong way on I-43 when he crashed.
Vue's defense asked cash bond be set between $30,000 and $50,000. But the court granted the state's request of $2 million cash bond with conditions.
Vue is ordered not to drink, have any intoxicants or drive a car.
Vue is de back in court for his preliminary hearing on June 12.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.