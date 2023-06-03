Ozaukee County crash, Brown Deer man, Milwaukee woman, Belgium men hurt

article

Four people were hurt in a crash in Belgium in Ozaukee County Saturday morning, June 3.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on County Highway D east of Kay K Road.

Sheriff's officials said the driver of a Toyota Tundra going east on County Highway D failed to yield the right-of-way to a Ford F-150 towing a trailer that was going west. The Tundra turned in front of the Ford in an attempt to enter a driveway, officials said.

A Milwaukee woman, 53, who was a passenger in the Tundra, was seriously hurt and flown to the hospital. The driver, a Brown Deer man, 60, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Belgium man, 69, who was a passenger in the Ford, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a Belgium man, 46, was transported with minor injuries.