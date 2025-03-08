Overnight Milwaukee shooting, 3 injured near Teutonia and Wright
article
MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:25 a.m. three people were shot in the area of Teutonia and Wright.
One victim, a 36-year-old, was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Two other victims, a 29-year-old and a 46-year-old, went to a local hospital themselves.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.