Overnight Milwaukee shooting, 3 injured near Teutonia and Wright

Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:25 a.m. three people were shot in the area of Teutonia and Wright.

One victim, a 36-year-old, was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Two other victims, a 29-year-old and a 46-year-old, went to a local hospital themselves.

