Milwaukee police shooting near 37th and Lancaster; 1 dead, 1 arrested

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said an officer shot and killed an armed suspect, and another suspect was taken into custody, on Saturday afternoon, March 8.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. FOX6 News found the scene in the area of 37th and Lancaster, just south of Villard Avenue.

Police were initially called for an entry into a business near 32nd and Lancaster, and Norman said the 911 caller reported one of the suspects fired shots at them. Officers responded and saw the two suspects near 37th and Lancaster.

Norman said officers approached the armed suspect and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. The officer then fired at and shot the suspect. The suspect, a 41-year-old man, died. The other suspect, a 34-year-old man, was taken into custody.

The officer, a 43-year-old man with more than 10 years of service, was placed on administrative duty – which Norman said is routine in such cases.

Norman said the 41-year-old suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will continue its investigation, with the Wauwatosa Police Department as the lead agency.