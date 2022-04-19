Original Cream Puffs hiring for Wisconsin State Fair

article

The Original Cream Puffs are hiring for the Wisconsin State Fair. CLICK HERE to apply now.

"We are looking for fun, energetic people to help us serve over 400,000 delicious cream puffs, brownies, and chocolate chip cookies," said the company in a press release.

They are hiring for a variety of positions to work during the eleven-day run of the Wisconsin State Fair, which is Thursday, Aug. 4 - Sunday, Aug. 14. Training and orientation will begin in late July and shifts will range from early morning to late evening.

Operations Team Leaders

You will play an integral role in shaping the morale and efficiency of the Cream Puff operation. Perfect opportunity for teachers, coaches, and anyone who can work hard while having a contagiously fun attitude. Interested? Introduce yourself by emailing info@originalcreampuffs.com.



Customer Service Representatives

People come to the Cream Puff Pavilion during the Wisconsin State Fair to get their much loved Original Cream Puffs, Brownies and Chocolate Chip Cookies, and they order ahead for special delivery too! As a Customer Service Representative, you are the person who makes ordering a great experience. You will use your verbal and written communication skills to ensure accurate order entries, order confirmations, and order clarifications as well as respond to customer questions and inquiries. If you are friendly, interested in working with customers via phone and email, and you are able to work accurately and quickly, we invite you to apply for a Customer Service position by emailing your resume to info@originalcreampuffs.com.

Volunteer Opportunities

Do you organize a group or team that's looking to raise money this summer? We have opportunities for you to work with us. Please email info@originalcreampuffs.com a description of your group, including the number of participants and availability.