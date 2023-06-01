Open Record: Who pays the bill?
Contact 6 hears from a lot of consumers about a variety of billing issues. Many file complaints about being wrongfully billed or overbilled. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn and Contact 6's Jenna Sachs talk about two billing issues that recently came into the Contact 6 inbox. Jenna explains back-billing and why one man owed $3,500 for unpaid utilities and how you can make sure you're being properly billed. You'll also learn about gap coverage and one man's challenge after he crashed his car.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.